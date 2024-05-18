Barclays Increases Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $9.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.21. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -330.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $134,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.