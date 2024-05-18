Base Resources (LON:BSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.50

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.54 ($0.16), with a volume of 290807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSE shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Base Resources

Base Resources Price Performance

Base Resources Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.95 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.60.

(Get Free Report)

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.