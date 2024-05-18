Benchmark Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $450.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $621.10. 3,782,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.12 and its 200-day moving average is $541.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

