Bey Douglas LLC Buys New Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bey Douglas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.06. 1,767,047 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

