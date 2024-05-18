BIOLASE’s (BIOL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $0.40 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

