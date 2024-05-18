Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 182,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 198,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bioventus

Bioventus Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $505.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bioventus

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $138,334.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $80,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.