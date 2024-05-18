Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Director Sells C$38,250.00 in Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Antony Wood sold 112,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00.

Blackrock Silver Stock Up 6.0 %

Blackrock Silver stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.36. 483,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$79.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.44.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.