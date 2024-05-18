Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Director Eddy Zervigon Sells 28,150 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 70,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.74.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

