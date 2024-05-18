Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised Blueprint Medicines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.65.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $10,725,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.