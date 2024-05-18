Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 13,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

