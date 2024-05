Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Head to Head Review

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Text has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Brand Engagement Network and Open Text, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Open Text 0 6 5 0 2.45

Valuation & Earnings

Open Text has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.62%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Open Text is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Open Text’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A Open Text $4.48 billion 1.85 $150.38 million $0.62 49.16

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Open Text’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A -19.90% -28.36% Open Text 2.85% 24.45% 5.96%

Summary

Open Text beats Brand Engagement Network on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

