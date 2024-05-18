Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Director Prashant Ranade Sells 1,100 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

