Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Target Price at GBX 583.29

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 588.29 ($7.39).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.29) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.77) to GBX 525 ($6.59) in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 566 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.35) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 543.60 ($6.83) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 454 ($5.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 529.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 538.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,553.14 and a beta of 1.01.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

