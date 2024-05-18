Brokerages Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) PT at $54.25

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $19,765,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 488,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYAN opened at $54.19 on Monday. Ryan Specialty has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

