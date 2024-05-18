Brokers Set Expectations for Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Element Fleet Management in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EFN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

EFN stock opened at C$24.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. The company has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.90. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$18.50 and a 52 week high of C$24.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total transaction of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

