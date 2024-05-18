Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Purchased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

View Our Latest Report on BBU

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.