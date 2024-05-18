Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Shares Gap Up to $43.36

Shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.36, but opened at $44.42. Brookfield Reinsurance shares last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 1,151 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 0.4 %

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 12.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 178,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Further Reading

