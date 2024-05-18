C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C3.ai Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

