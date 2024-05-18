Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

CABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

