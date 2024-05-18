Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $93.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 1,416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $103.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

