Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.36.

CPT stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

