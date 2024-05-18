Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $100.39

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.39, but opened at $97.48. Camtek shares last traded at $97.66, with a volume of 169,493 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek
Camtek Trading Down 0.6 %
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Camtek Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.