Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $100.39

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.39, but opened at $97.48. Camtek shares last traded at $97.66, with a volume of 169,493 shares trading hands.

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Camtek Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

