Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose Company Profile

GOOS stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 514,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,822. The stock has a market capitalization of C$829.96 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.03. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of C$13.61 and a twelve month high of C$30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

