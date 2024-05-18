Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
