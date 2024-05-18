Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$76.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.23.

Shares of TSE CM traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,967,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,329. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8168574 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

