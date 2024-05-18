Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 3.9%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.06. 614,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,522,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,844 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Articles

