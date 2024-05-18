Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAPR. StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 4.06.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

