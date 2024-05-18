Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$148.91.
Cargojet Trading Down 0.6 %
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4560297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
