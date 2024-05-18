Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.60.

NYSE CVNA opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 3.28.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $7,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,949,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,273 shares of company stock worth $90,969,040. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

