Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CARV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 4,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

