Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOOGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cazoo Group stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOOFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Cazoo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cazoo Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 109,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,772. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

