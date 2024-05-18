Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $9.60

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $80.80 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $9.60 or 0.00014334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,041,205,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,041,205,479.451908 with 182,249,007.201908 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 9.51720405 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $111,513,946.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

