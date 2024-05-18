Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.17. 380,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,311. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.57. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery purchased 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

