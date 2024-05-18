Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 6975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).
Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £586,485.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.47.
About Chesterfield Resources
Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.
