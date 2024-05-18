China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,194,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 18,052,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.1 days.
China Feihe Price Performance
Shares of China Feihe stock opened at 0.55 on Friday. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.42 and a 12 month high of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.51.
About China Feihe
