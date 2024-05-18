China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,194,800 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 18,052,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.1 days.

China Feihe Price Performance

Shares of China Feihe stock opened at 0.55 on Friday. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.42 and a 12 month high of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.51.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

