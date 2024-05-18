Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 375,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 242,617 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.72.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVII. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

