Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $204,800.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,522,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ciena Trading Down 0.7 %

CIEN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 854,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 118.7% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,378,000 after acquiring an additional 827,352 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $3,898,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $3,223,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 372.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.