CL King Downgrades Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Neutral

CL King downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. CL King currently has $90.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 5,602,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $116.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $2,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.