CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.54. CNH Industrial shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2,876,644 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,605,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,475,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000,000 after buying an additional 148,449 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 492,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.