Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

