Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $217.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.67.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.60. 8,688,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,790. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.49 and a 200 day moving average of $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

