Compass Group (LON:CPG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.66) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,367.50 ($29.73).
Compass Group Stock Performance
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 5,733.33%.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
