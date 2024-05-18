CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Up 8.4% in April

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days. Currently, 27.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CMPO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPO opened at $6.61 on Friday. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $532.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

