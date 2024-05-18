Contrasting Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Accuray alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -4.99% -44.46% -4.54% Assure N/A -4,981.62% -133.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accuray and Assure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Accuray presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 406.13%. Assure has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 836.77%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Accuray.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accuray and Assure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $447.61 million 0.36 -$9.28 million ($0.22) -7.41 Assure $250,000.00 11.48 -$26.08 million N/A N/A

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Summary

Accuray beats Assure on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Assure

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.