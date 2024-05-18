Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
