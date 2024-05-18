Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.