Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CEO Matthew M. Cain Sells 10,053 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $267,208.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Couchbase Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

