CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CPSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $25.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.42.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

