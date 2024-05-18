Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 6th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 102.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,905. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $116.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CL King downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

