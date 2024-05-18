Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up about 12.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $283,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,741,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock traded down $7.65 on Friday, reaching $164.00. 214,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $9.4084 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

