Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Short Interest Update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,164,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,158,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,057,604.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,143,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,015,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,164,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,158,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,057,604.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,649,607 shares of company stock valued at $35,711,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.